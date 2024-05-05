M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. 49,361,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

