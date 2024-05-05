QUASA Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $192,747.97 and approximately $2,519.59 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00177047 USD and is up 31.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $492.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

