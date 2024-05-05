Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

RGLD stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

