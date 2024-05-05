Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 79,514.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 198,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 119,102 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,374. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.32 and a 12-month high of $224.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.15 and its 200 day moving average is $196.30.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.