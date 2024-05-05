Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $100,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,035,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 1,075,269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,472,000 after buying an additional 659,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 over the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

TTD opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.