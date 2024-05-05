Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $43,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $107.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $7,586.55. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,745.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7,036.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

