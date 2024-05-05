Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $120.32 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00011806 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and $120.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00126789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,924,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.43279011 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1005 active market(s) with $118,935,478.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

