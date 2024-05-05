Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $890.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $890.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $954.38.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $782.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $131.06 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $946.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

