Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases New Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $26,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $13.50 on Tuesday, hitting $1,712.33. 73,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,603.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,495.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.86. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,042.69 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 2,600 shares worth $4,458,964. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

