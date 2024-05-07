Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Payoneer Global to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. On average, analysts expect Payoneer Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.4 %
Payoneer Global stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. Payoneer Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Payoneer Global
In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,996.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $89,996.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,156,731 shares in the company, valued at $17,014,780.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 340,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $1,533,941.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,107,194.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,219,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,394. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.
About Payoneer Global
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Further Reading
