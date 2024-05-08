UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

ULS opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou bought 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 over the last three months.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.