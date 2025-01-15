JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 305 ($3.72) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON SBRY opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.07) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 237.60 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.40 ($3.68). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.45.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

