Everus (NYSE:ECG) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.02. 161,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 406,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,611,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

