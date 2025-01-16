InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as £102.30 ($125.21) and last traded at £102.30 ($125.21), with a volume of 271158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £100.40 ($122.89).
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,471 ($66.96).
In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,604 ($105.31), for a total transaction of £28,221.12 ($34,542.37). 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
