Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.69), with a volume of 40221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.81).

Focusrite Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £128.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,095.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.18.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,500.00%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc is a global music and audio products group that develops and markets proprietary hardware and software products. Used by audio professionals and amateur musicians alike, our solutions facilitate the high-quality production of recorded and live sound.

We are a rapidly growing group of innovative, market-leading brands, operating across two divisions.

Our Content Creation division is focussed on supporting our customers throughout their music-making journey, by removing barriers to creativity and delivering everything they need to make music.

