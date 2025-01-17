Syra Health Corp. Executive Chairman and President Passes AwaySyra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) recently faced a significant loss with the passing of its Executive Chairman and President, Sandeep Allam. The notification of Allam’s death was received b

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Syra Health’s 8K filing here.
Syra Health Company Profile
Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syra Health
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside