Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Short Interest Up 57.5% in December

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 42.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

FFIE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,494,613. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.