Isabel Soriano Sells 7,687 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,235.42. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. 936,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

