iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 63,242 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.99.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

