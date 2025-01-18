iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 111,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 63,242 shares.The stock last traded at $49.78 and had previously closed at $49.99.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $892.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
