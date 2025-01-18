Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,217 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,141,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,909,000 after buying an additional 2,397,883 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,548,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 306,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,015 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 843,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,020,000 after buying an additional 193,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $310.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.50 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

