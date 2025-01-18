Septerna to Introduce Groundbreaking GPCR Drug Discovery Innovations

Septerna, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that it will be engaging in discussions at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, commencing on January 13, 2025. A corporate presentation, showcasing the groundbreaking initiatives of the company, has been shared as Exhibit 99.1 as part of the filing.

Get alerts:

The information presented by Septerna during this conference meeting includes the exploration of novel GPCR drug discovery technologies and the advancement of oral small molecule GPCR-targeted programs. These initiatives encompass various aspects such as the development and progression of programs related to hypoparathyroidism, mast cell diseases, Graves’ disease, thyroid eye disease, and metabolic disorders.

Septerna’s paramount goal is to innovate in the realm of drug discovery by targeting challenging-to-drug GPCRs utilizing their proprietary Native Complex Platform. This approach aims to unlock new possibilities for drug development in the GPCR space, which has historically been limited.

The company is actively progressing its lead candidate, SEP-786, an oral small molecule PTH1R agonist intended to address hypoparathyroidism, a condition with a significant unmet medical need. Initial results from preclinical studies have indicated promising outcomes, demonstrating the potential for this candidate to effectively normalize serum calcium levels.

Additionally, Septerna’s program SEP-631, an oral small molecule MRGPRX2 NAM designed to address mast cell disorders, including chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), is moving into the Phase 1 initiation phase in 2025.

Moreover, the company is exploring the development of TSHR NAM programs aimed at Graves’ disease and thyroid eye disease, as well as oral small molecule incretin receptor agonists for metabolic disorders such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. These initiatives underscore Septerna’s commitment to driving innovation and creating value in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Septerna’s objectives to pioneer a new era in GPCR drug discovery have been well-received, with the company focusing on leveraging its expertise in this area to offer transformative solutions for patients facing a range of challenging medical conditions. The company’s robust pipeline, strategic focus on commercial markets, and operational strength underline its determination to lead advancements in the drug discovery landscape.

The outcomes and developments stemming from Septerna’s participation in the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference are eagerly anticipated within the medical and investment communities. By embracing innovative approaches and utilizing cutting-edge technologies, Septerna is poised to make significant contributions to the future of drug discovery and development.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Septerna’s 8K filing here.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also