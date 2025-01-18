Seshu Tyagarajan Sells 14,322 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $103,404.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,823.80. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 29th, Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $92,987.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 1,899,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,500. The stock has a market cap of $216.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -1.20. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

