Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Brave Bison Group shares last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 500,098 shares traded.

Brave Bison Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of £29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Brave Bison Group

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

