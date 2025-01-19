Life Time Group’s (LTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $27.67 on Friday. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. This represents a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Life Time Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

