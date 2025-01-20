Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Purchased by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 266.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,273 shares during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

HVT stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $366.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

