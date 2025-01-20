M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Invests $265,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $157.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

