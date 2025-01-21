Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) & bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Amada”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion 0.08 $71.21 million $0.45 4.16 Amada $2.80 billion 1.16 $280.40 million $2.87 13.24

Amada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bpost NV/SA. bpost NV/SA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Dividends

bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Amada pays an annual dividend of $1.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. bpost NV/SA pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amada pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 1.96% 9.66% 2.37% Amada 8.99% 6.78% 5.35%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Amada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amada has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amada beats bpost NV/SA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, and logistic solutions; e-commerce fulfilment, including warehousing and handling of goods; e-commerce cross-border services, including custom duties services; operational back-office services, including call center, payment and financial, fraud and tax, administrative and document management services; and proximity and convenience services, such as the access to the network and over-the-counter service for different partners and sale of self-produced goods, as well as retail products and goods of partners, including bpost bank products; repair of electronics; and import services. The company was founded in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Amada

(Get Free Report)

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automobile parts, electronic components, and medical instruments. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.