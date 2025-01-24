Brookfield (TSE:BN) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$87.75 and last traded at C$87.60, with a volume of 1463728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.59.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.56. The stock has a market cap of C$132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

