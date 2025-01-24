National Bank Financial Upgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Strong-Buy

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.61. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$145,860.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total transaction of C$1,106,000.00. Insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.