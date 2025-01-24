Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.90).

Newmark Security Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.84.

About Newmark Security

About Newmark Security plcNewmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic and physical security systems, which focus on personal security, the safety of assets and reduced operational cost. Operating through two established and wholly owned divisions, Grosvenor Technology (Electronic) and Safetell (Physical Security), the Group admitted to trading on AIM in 1997.

Grosvenor Technology provides security and attendance solutions via its Access Control and Workforce Management lines of business.

