Andrew Houston Sells 80,499 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $256,018,646.02. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Andrew Houston sold 29,917 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $899,604.19.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $14,834,576.95.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $4,131,844.95.

On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $638.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2,479.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

