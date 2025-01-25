First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.18. 9,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.09.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.18%.
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
