First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.17 and last traded at $37.18. 9,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 19,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 million, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

