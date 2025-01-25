Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Appoints Jason Potter as President and CEO

On January 17, 2025, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) disclosed a significant corporate change through an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company announced the appointment of Jason Potter as the President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 3, 2025.

Jason Potter, aged 54, brings over 30 years of experience in the grocery retail sector to his new role at Grocery Outlet. Prior to joining Grocery Outlet, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at The Fresh Market, Inc., a distinguished specialty grocery retailer offering fresh, gourmet food and prepared meals. Notably, Mr. Potter had overseen The Fresh Market’s 166 stores across 22 states until January 2025. Before his tenure at The Fresh Market, Mr. Potter held several senior roles at Sobeys Inc., a Canadian food and drug retailer.

In connection with his new role, Mr. Potter entered into an Employment Agreement with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Grocery Outlet Inc. effective February 3, 2025. The agreement outlines Mr. Potter’s annual base salary, eligibility for an annual incentive bonus, equity grants, and relocation allowance.

Additionally, the 8-K filing highlighted details regarding Mr. Potter’s employment terms, including prorated base salary, annual bonus, equity grants under the 2019 Incentive Plan, and severance benefits in the event of certain termination scenarios. The document also mentioned Mr. Potter’s appointment to the Board of Directors, illustrating the company’s governance changes and expansion.

The filing also addressed the cessation of Eric J. Lindberg Jr.’s employment as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 3, 2025. Mr. Lindberg will transition to a role as a Director and Chairman of the Board while retaining his position as a non-independent, non-employee director.

Furthermore, on January 22, 2025, Grocery Outlet issued a press release formally announcing Jason Potter’s appointment as President and CEO, along with his addition to the Board of Directors, effective February 3, 2025.

The company’s rapid disclosure of these changes reflects a strategic shift in leadership as Grocery Outlet prepares for its future growth and development in the competitive grocery retail industry.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States.

