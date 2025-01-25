Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.58. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$51.79 and a twelve month high of C$79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C($0.28). Magna International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 8.8948171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

