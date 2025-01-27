Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,335 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,025 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,913 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $361,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Insider Activity

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,192. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.