Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.69, with a volume of 28397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$380.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.56.

Kolibri Global Energy Company Profile

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

