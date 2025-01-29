Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.
Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $22.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $395.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $308.44 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.08 and its 200 day moving average is $419.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
