Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $22.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $395.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $308.44 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.08 and its 200 day moving average is $419.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.