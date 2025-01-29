United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Talos Energy: Time to Take a Plunge Ahead of New CEO Appointment?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oklo’s Fuel Partnership Strengthens Bullish Case for Stock
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.