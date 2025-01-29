United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 25.78%.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.60. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $178,816.68. The trade was a 20.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.