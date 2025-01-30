First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16, Zacks reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 15.46%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

FBIZ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 24,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,612. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Business Financial Services news, CEO Corey A. Chambas sold 40,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,327.50. The trade was a 26.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,341 shares in the company, valued at $408,709. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Business Financial Services from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

