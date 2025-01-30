Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AppFolio by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,559.84. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $804,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,060.95. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,606 shares of company stock worth $5,958,832. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.57.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $249.97 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

