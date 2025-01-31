Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Issues Earnings Results

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 645 ($8.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £212.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 583.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 575.15. Hargreaves Services has a one year low of GBX 460 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 664.94 ($8.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Anderson bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,729.96 ($19,535.47). Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

