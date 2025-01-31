Howard Wilson Sells 600 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 602,726 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,520. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 7th, Howard Wilson sold 21,066 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $421,741.32.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PD shares. Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

