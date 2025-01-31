Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey C. Smith Purchases 650 Shares

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 650 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $12,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $637,226.64. This trade represents a 1.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

