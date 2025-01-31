Monks (LON:MNKS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,338 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,337.12 ($16.61), with a volume of 165352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324 ($16.44).

Monks Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 1.15 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monks had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 95.00%.

Monks Company Profile

The Trust aims for long-term capital growth which takes priority over income. This is pursued through applying a patient approach to investment, principally from a differentiated, actively managed global equity portfolio containing a diversified range of growth stocks – companies with above average earnings growth – which we expect to hold for around five years on average.

