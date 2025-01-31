Perma-Fix Environmental Services Names Troy Eshleman as Chief Operating Officer

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) recently announced the appointment of Mr. Troy Eshleman as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). The decision was made by the Board of Directors on January 23, 2025, marking Mr. Eshleman’s elevation from his previous role as Vice President of Operations.

With a career spanning over 34 years in radioactive waste management facility operations, environmental remediation, hazardous and radioactive material logistics, and facility decommissioning, Mr. Eshleman brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Before joining Perma-Fix, he served as the President of Oakleaf Environmental, Inc., a consulting firm focusing on mergers and acquisitions, business strategy, and technical support for various clients, including governmental offices like the U.S. Department of Energy and Naval Reactors.

As part of his appointment, Mr. Eshleman was granted an incentive stock option for the purchase of up to 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock under the 2017 Stock Option Plan. The option has a term of six years and vests gradually over a five-year period beginning on the anniversary of the grant date.

Furthermore, Perma-Fix also appointed Mr. Richard Grondin as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Hanford and International Waste Operations, with an annual salary of $315,267. Mr. Grondin, who previously held the position of EVP of Waste Treatment Operations, remains subject to an amended employment agreement dated April 20, 2023.

In a move to incentivize executives and drive performance, the company’s Board of Directors approved Individual Management Incentive Plans (MIPs) for 2025 for key officers, including the CEO, CFO, EVP of Strategic Initiatives, EVP of Hanford and International Waste Operations, and the newly appointed COO. These plans outline specific targets, including revenue and EBITDA goals, to determine annual cash incentive-based compensation.

Performance-based compensation under the MIPs is tied to achieving preset targets and is payable approximately 90 days after year-end, pending the finalization of audited financial statements. The Board retains the authority to adjust targets and modify the plans as needed, ensuring alignment with the company’s strategic objectives and financial health.

The company is focused on growth and operational excellence, relying on experienced leadership and incentivized performance to drive success in the evolving environmental services landscape.

