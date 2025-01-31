Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,313 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.