Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

