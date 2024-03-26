Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 785,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,255. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

