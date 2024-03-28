Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $179.67 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 62.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

AGAE opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

