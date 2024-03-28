Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 355,717 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 831,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

