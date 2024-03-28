Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 355,717 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.81.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 1,671,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 831,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
